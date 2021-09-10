Meadowbrook Elementary celebrates Hispanic Heritage the mariachi way

The school got a mariachi band to go from classroom to classroom, performing for students. One such band member, Leonardo Juarez decided to show off his talents.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Students at Meadowbrook Elementary ended their month-long celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month in style, yesterday.

The school got a mariachi band to go from classroom to classroom performing for students. One such band member, Leonardo Juarez, decided to show off his talents in his own special way.

“I only sing sometimes, but when I know its someone’s birthday, and we’re in a restaurant and there’s a party, I’ll sing to them,” Juarez said.

Dr. Patricia Johnson, Principal for Meadowbrook said the band was invited yesterday to help share with the students all aspects of Hispanic culture.

”The students were so excited to see the mariachi’s,” Johnson said. “They were eager, and they certainly heard the music once they arrived on campus and the children were just elated, getting out of their seats and applauding.”

