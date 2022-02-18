Meadowbrook Elementary School honors longtime educator Gladys Tilley

Mrs. Gladys Tilley celebrated 54 years in the classroom on Friday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A longtime educator was honored Friday at Meadowbrook Elementary School in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Mrs. Gladys Tilley celebrated 54 years in the classroom on Friday, and she had current and former students there to celebrate with her. In fact, they named the day Mrs. Gladys Tilley Day!

3News Photojournalist Preston West was there and brought us this story.

