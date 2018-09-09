Corpus Christi (Kiii News) — One veteran group in the Texas hill country is working to make sure the 2,000,000 veterans who battle food insecurity daily have a hot meal everyday. In this edition of Military Matters, Three News anchor John-Thomas Kobos shows us how the program works and how South Texas veterans can sign up.

A veteran living on disability faces many challenges. "Am I going to pay the rent, am I going to pay for my medications, or am I going to eat," said Mike Cagle. He is the program director of the Honor Veterans and Meals for Vets based out of Fredericksburg, Texas. He wants to change the latter.

"They don't ask for help because they come from such a structural atmosphere. They get back out in the civilian world and it's just not the same anymore and they fall on hard times."

Cagle is on a state tour connecting with local veterans groups and meal service providers. "When the veteran calls us and asks for our services we will contact the meal provider, the meal provider will in turn feed that veteran for us, and invoices us on a monthly basis."

According to Meals for Vets, 1.5 million veterans live in poverty, 1/3 of the homeless on our streets are veterans, and roughly 2,000,000 struggle to find a square meal every day. "When we say we want to feed our veterans, it's exactly what we want to do. There's no strings attached," said Cagle.

With more than 1000,000 veterans feed throughout the state so far, Cagle and Meals for Vets promises they will be there in the future.

Call 1-800-676-1389 or click here to sign up for the service.

