Meals on Wheels program conducts welfare checks, distributes blankets to city's elderly

Although the Coastal Bend mostly dodged the major impacts of the winter storm, crews with the program wanted to make sure the elderly have what they need.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi's Meals on Wheels program was out in full force Friday morning making welfare checks on your elderly neighbors while making sure they have food to get them through the cold weekend.

Although the Coastal Bend mostly dodged the major impacts of the winter storm that made its way through Texas this week, crews with the program wanted to make sure their elderly clients have everything they need. They spent Friday not just delivering meals to the elderly, but doing welfare checks on them as well.

"A lot of the times information is there and they may not be aware, and this gives us, it opens up the door to provide that information and ensure that they are getting the things that they need," said Dr. Dante Gonzalez, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation.

Among those needs -- blankets. Employees made sure to pass blankets out to those they checked on Friday as we expect another night of freezing temperatures.

The City's Meals on Wheels program delivers 600 meals to those in need daily, as well as 250 meals for those at senior centers around the city.

