If you've been outside at all, you have probably been attacked by mosquitoes. While the City is doing all it can to control their populations, there are extra steps you can take to protect yourself.

Thousands of the pests swarmed the entrance of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church on Yorktown and Everhart Tuesday, waiting to prey on individuals as they go to their cars. It was not the only place affected.

"They even come into all the stores and everywhere," Home Depot Manager Angel Soliz said. "You know, mosquitos are everywhere."

Soliz manages the Home Depot on Staples Street and said there are many measures you can take to protect yourself this season. For example, you can spray your yard. It's as simple as buying yard spray, hooking it up to a water hose and spraying the pesky bugs away.

"They're going through those pretty fast but we're going to be getting some more, so we'll have plenty of it," Soliz said. "So just make sure, especially in the evenings and in the mornings, that's when they come out, make sure you spray your kids so they won't get, you know, there might be some diseases out there with those mosquitoes and they're really pretty aggressive right now."

There are other brands of yard sprays and techniques including foggers and tiki lights, but what can do about protecting your pets? If you're thinking about sharing your DEET with them, think again.

DEET and other insect repellents meant for humans should never be applied to cats and dogs since pets are apt to lick themselves, causing them to vomit, have diarrhea, or even have seizures.

Veterinarian Dale Rasco said there is an over-the-counter spray for pets.

"There's a real common one called Adams Flea Off Mist," Dr. Rasco said. "It does have permethrin in it and it will prevent mosquitoes."

Permethrin is a key ingredieent to keep moquitoes away from your pets, much like DEET is for humans.

