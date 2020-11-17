Medical expert says it’s easier to control COVID-19 in schools than other public spaces

How do we know what spaces are and are not safe to be in? A medical expert from Houston Methodist Hospital explains why it is easier to control covid-19 in schools.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the coronavirus continues to surge across the country the state of Texas remains at 75-percent open capacity. That means that while schools continue to open and shut in response to an increase in COVID-19 cases; bars and restaurants are allowed to welcome more customers.

How do we know what spaces are and are not safe to be in? A medical expert from Houston Methodist Hospital explains why it is easier to control covid-19 in schools than in other public spaces.

As school districts across the state and around the country continue to welcome more students to campus, parents are understandably concerned about safety.

Dr. Wesley Long, director of diagnostic microbiology at Houston Methodist Hospital, says the precautions school districts have developed and put in place during the pandemic can make schools safer than other public spaces.

"They have the ability to set and enforce those rules, to enforce best practices, the mask wearing, social distancing, and to do innovative things, like cohorting students," said Dr. Long.

These innovative practices, however, don't lend themselves to places like restaurants and bars. "We can't wear a mask if we're eating or drinking," Dr. Long points out. "Even at low capacity, 25 or 50 percent, we've lost the protection of masking."

Also, in most public spaces, it's hard to know if you were exposed, and transmissions are harder to trace. But because a school campus is essentially a contained community: "We really know everybody who's there," said Dr. Long. "So, when you do have someone who becomes sick or who is positive, it's very easy to notify people who were in that classroom, who were around that person."

