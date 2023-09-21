Meerkat babies arrive at San Antonio Zoo

"We are thrilled to offer our visitors the opportunity to witness these captivating animals up close and personally."

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Zoo announced the arrival of four baby meerkats at its newly opened meerkat habitat, according to a Facebook post.

The meerkat habitat is located in Kronkosky's Tiny Tot Nature Spot that houses a now larger family of meerkats, the zoo said. This habitat offers guests the chance to see the meerkats engageing in social behaviors within their meerkat family.

"These little meerkat babies are an absolute delight," said Tim Morrow, president and CEO of the San Antonio Zoo. "We are thrilled to offer our visitors the opportunity to witness these captivating animals up close and personally. Their return after almost three decades is a testament to our commitment to providing diverse and educational experiences for our guests."