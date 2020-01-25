CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Members of the 1960 Corpus Christi Miller Buccaneers football team are reuniting at a book signing that honors their most significant win.

Stacked against the odds, the Miller Buccaneers were pioneers in Texas history. The team faced racial bias and discrimination but prevailed as the first integrated team to win the UIL State Football Championship.

"We went in not thinking who the other players were or the colors of the skin or anything we were united as one team, and that's the way we went," player Louis Rodriguez said.

"I believe that it was historically it will continue to be a great accomplishment, not only for the team in the past but for the present and the future of our youth," player Ramsey Muniz said.

Ramsey hopes that their accomplishments can be an example of the power of setting goals for future young Texans.

You can meet members of the Miller team and learn more about the unique piece of the Coastal Bend history Saturday at By the Book Bookstore on Ayers.

