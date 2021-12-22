Meet Jesse Gilbert, the new President & CEO of the Texas State Aquarium

Gilbert was appointed the interim CEO earlier this year when his processor, Tom Schmid, accepted the role as CEO of the Columbus Zoo.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's an exciting time at the Texas State Aquarium as Jesse Gilbert begins his tenure as the new President and CEO.

The Aquarium made the official announcement last week, but Gilbert met with 3News on Wednesday to discuss his new role.

Gilbert was appointed the interim CEO earlier this year when his processor, Tom Schmid, accepted the role as CEO of the Columbus Zoo. After a nationwide search and unanimous vote by the Aquarium's executive committee, Gilbert now assumes his mentor's role.

Gilbert said it's been a long time coming.

"It's pretty unreal," Gilbert said. "I think being at the Texas State Aquarium and watching what the aquarium does for wildlife is a pretty surreal moment at any level, wherever you're at in the organization."

Gilbert has worked at the Aquarium since 2003. In that time, he progressed from working in various research roles to leadership positions. Most recently he was a senior vice president working under his now predecessor, Tom Schmid.

"It's been an interesting 18 years. I've had a phenomenal teacher in Tom Schmid," Gilbert said. "Our former CEO really took me under his wing for the last 10-11 years and I learned a lot. So, now it's time to put that into action."

With 2021 being one of the busiest years at the Aquarium to date, it has to juggle staying on top of wildlife rescue efforts while also keeping every visitor satisfied.

Cara Hahn has worked with Gilbert for more than a decade, and she's seen his efforts firsthand.

"The 12 years I've been here, we've been through multiple hurricanes, we've gotten thousands of cold-stunned sea turtles in, and Jesse's leadership throughout all of these things has been immense and immeasurable," Hahn said.

With 4,000-5,000 visitors a day at peak times during the summer and a state-of-the-art wildlife rescue center in the works that will allow the treatment of more animals with better technology, Gilbert has a lot to work with.

"Watching this kind of vision and strategy come together, at the time it was small pieces and you can sit back now and kind of see this masterpiece that's starting to unfold," Gilbert said. "What's exciting is what that now is going to turn into."

Gilbert also said while he has former CEO Tom Schmid to thank for preparing him for this new role, community support is what gives the Texas State Aquarium the national relevance it has.

The Aquarium plans to announce several new initiatives in the new year as Gilbert's tenure begins, leading up to the opening of the new wildlife rescue center in fall of 2022.

