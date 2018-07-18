Corpus Christi (KIII News) — Come out and meet our Kiii News Anchors Joe Gazin and Makenzi Henderson!

Gazin and Makenzi want to meet residents of the Beeville area over a cup of coffee Friday. They will be at the Coffee Barrel in Beeville, Texas, from 10 a.m.-noon.

Come by and say hi!

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII