CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The city manager for Corpus Christi held a public meet and greet Tuesday morning to introduce the new Director of Public Works and Street Operations.

Richard Martinez was recruited to initiate business processes in the city, change the residential street program, cut waste, and more.

Martinez has nearly 30 years of experience in two major city governments in Texas, most recently coming from Fort Worth, where he oversaw the streets and stormwater of their public works department.

According to Martinez, his work in Corpus Christi will be beneficial, but that it will take time to see fully.

"It's going to be a very, very long process. What I mean by that is that you'll see some incremental change in the first six months, you'll see some more incremental change and some positives in the first year, and after five years you'll say 'Wow, did we just get there," Martinez said.

Martinez was also awarded Top Public Works Leader of the Year for 2019 by the American Public Works Association in Texas.

Martinez says he is committed to creating a robust infrastructure management plan in the next 90 days to six months as well as developing a mid to long-range 10-year plan.

