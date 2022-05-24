Perfect Addition: Zeke wants to share his love of music with a permanent family

Zeke loves sports and is looking for a forever family to help him improve his skills on the playing field.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 13-year-old Zeke is a very positive spirited and talented young man, who has many things he would like his future forever family to know about him. That includes his wide range of interest when it comes to enjoying music.

He loves to listen to hip-hop, rap, and 90s era country music, especially George Strait. Like most teens his age, he loves playing video games and his favorite food is Chinese.

Zeke is also an athlete seeking out opportunities to improve his skills in basketball & football. He loves being outside and shooting hoops or tossing a football around and wants to share that with his future forever family.

Zeke hopes to become part of a family with a mother and father that will be his biggest fans, who will encourage his sporting interests and educational goals as he grows to reach his full potential.

If you think you could be a forever family for Zeke or another Texas child, please contact the department at 1-800-233-3405, for more information about adoption or visit www.adoptchildren.org

