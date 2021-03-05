Course being offered in Rockport teaches how to avoid becoming an identity theft victim

The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a meeting to offer tips on cyber security.

ROCKPORT, Texas — Cyber security attacks are becoming so serious that a group of congressman have now proposed legislation that would set up a national guard type program to fight cyber attacks in the future.



Frank Mulcahy is a Houston area cyber security expert who goes around the country speaking about the dangers that computer hacking poses to businesses and individuals.

On Tuesday, he’ll be speaking with members of the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce. The subject? Avoiding becoming an identity theft victim.

"They say depending on what study, 75 to 80-percent of all data breaches involve an element of human behavior," Mulcahy said. "Clicking on the wrong link, opening the wrong attachment."



Mulcahy said that 64-percent of the world's data breaches happen to an American. He said the reason for that is that people are simply not careful with how they handle their data.

If you’d like to be a part of the cyber security meeting, here are the details:

Lunch & Learn Session Topic: Cyber Security Learn How Identity Theft Can Happen from Anywhere.



Tuesday, May 4 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Chairman's Honor Hall at the Chamber or on Zoom

$15 At the Door (Must be registered)

$5 On Zoom

