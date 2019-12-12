CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you own a home or a business on the Corpus Christi westside, the city is looking for your input on how to move that part of the city forward.
The city's planning department is hosting an open house on Thursday at Martin Middle School.
According to organizers, Wednesday will be the first step in collecting input for their westside area development plan.
Organizers want to hear what you have to say about everything, from infrastructure needs to future development.
"It's essential that we get the public's input, so this is a great opportunity for people to come to speak about their concerns their ideas for the westside are. strengths and challenges of the area," Annika Yankee said.
The meeting will be from 5: 30- 8 p.m. Thursday at the Martin Middle School cafeteria on 3502 Greenwood Drive.
