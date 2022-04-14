Megadeth pays visit to USS Lexington ahead of Corpus Christi concert

Megadeath is appearing with Lamb of God for what's being called the Metal Tour of the Year with special guests Trivium and In Flames.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the most famous names in heavy metal music paid a visit Thursday to the USS Lexington Museum in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Megadeth took a tour of the Blue Ghost, the longest serving Essex Class aircraft carrier of World War II, ahead of their concert Thursday night at the American Bank Center.

USS Lexington took to social media Thursday afternoon thanking them for their visit, writing, "It’s always a pleasure welcoming exceptional guests aboard the USS Lexington Museum! Thank you Megadeth for visiting, we hope you enjoyed your tour! Rock on!"

The band was formed in 1983 by vocalist/guitarist Dave Mustaine and bassist David Ellefson following Mustaine's dismissal from Metallica.

Megadeath is appearing with Lamb of God for what's being called the Metal Tour of the Year with special guests Trivium and In Flames. The show was supposed to take place in August of 2021, but the show was canceled due to COVID-19.

Doors open at 6 p.m.

