Megan Thee Stallion featured on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover

Megan Thee Stallion: 3-time-Grammy-award-winning rapper, Houston native and now Sports Illustrated cover model.

Sports Illustrated announced Monday the Houston rapper is one of the people featured on the latest swimsuit issue, which has three different covers. Megan Thee Stallion is making history as the first rapper featured on the coveted SI Swimsuit issue as well, according to multiple outlets.

"I want to thank all the strong women in my life who inspired me to love my body and live my best hot girl life. It means the world to me to be on this cover DREAM COME TRUE!!" Megan Thee Stallion said in an Instagram post.

Megan Thee Stallion flaunts a sand-colored bikini with a strappy cutout top and high-cut string bottoms as she poses in front ocean waves on the magazine cover.

Megan Thee Stallion is considered one of the most popular names in music today, dominating the Billboard charts with her viral songs "Savage" and "W.A.P. ft. Cardi B," and her legion of fans couldn't be happier.

She's not the only model to make history this year. Leyna Bloom, an international model and actress, was also selected for the 2021 Swimsuit Issue. She is the first transgender woman to be featured on the cover.

Naomi Osaka, the world renowned tennis champion and Olympian, is featured on the third issue cover.

The 2021 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue is scheduled to hit shelves on Thursday, July 22.