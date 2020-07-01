CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A veteran member of the Homietos outlaw motorcycle gang has been ordered to federal prison.

42-year-old Larry Torres of Corpus Christi pleaded guilty back in September. He was convicted of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute meth and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Monday Torres was sentenced to serve 121 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. He is currently in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility that will be determined in the near future.

