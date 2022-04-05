Member of Mexican Mafia pleads guilty for involvement in drug conspiracy

29-year-old Joe Daniel Davila of Corpus Christi pleaded guilty for his role in a large drug conspiracy involving heroin, cocaine, crack cocaine and meth.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Another Texan was sentenced for dealing drugs on behalf of the Texas Mexican Mafia.

Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Nelva Gonzalez Ramos ordered Davila to serve 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

At the hearing, the court heard additional evidence that detailed Davila's role as a distributor of narcotics at various drug holes located within the Corpus Christi and Robstown.

The investigation into this case began in Robstown in 2015.

