Mark Holcomb of progressive rock group Periphery had a custom guitar stolen from him months ago. He had pretty much chalked it up to a loss until he got some good news from the Aransas Pass Police Department.

The guitar, a custom PRS private stock seven-string guitar, was supposed to be delivered to Holcomb's Austin home on March 30. He even received a notification that it had been delivered, but it was stolen before he ever got a chance to see it.

Holcomb posted about it on social media. Countless shares later, and he got word from the Aransas Pass Police Department that his guitar had been found.

According to APPD Detective Mike Luna, the guitar had been sold to a friend at a New Braunfels flea market for just $200. He was suspicious about the cost and reported it to Luna, who put the puzzle together and found Holcomb.

Holcomb visited Aransas Pass last Thursday to be reunited with his custom guitar. He even played a song on it for 3News! Check it out:

The Aransas Pass Police Department posted video of the reunion on their Facebook page Sunday.

