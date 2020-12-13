Members of 'Choice Living Community' assists in cleaning up McGee Beach

Members of the nonprofit organization were out picking up trash on McGee beach while learning vocational skills.

Members of the nonprofit organization 'Choice Living Community' joined Clean up Corpus Christi on Saturday, December 12.

They were out picking up trash on McGee beach while learning vocational skills.

The organizations founder, Dr. Jennifer Scott says this is a way that the adults with special needs who she works with are able to get involved with the community. They also learn life skills that help them along on their journey.

“Did pull on the heartstrings and it is one of my biggest passions and they just are a huge part of my heart and so having them out here and seeing them interact with their family and their friends and other clients is just amazing and I just love it,” said Dr. Scott.

Scott says this won't be the last time she takes her team of volunteers to the beach. She's hoping the cleanups will help both the environment and her clients.

