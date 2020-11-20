Members of Congress using an app to cast votes on various issues among their caucus

Our District 34 Congressman Filemon Vela showed us how he was able to cast his ballot at his home in Washington instead of inside the Capitol building.

TEXAS, USA — Here’s something most of us probably did not know, there are Congressman using an app to cast their votes.

He tells 3News that he and his fellow Democrats use the app called Mark Up. They vote on various issues among their caucus using the app and are able to do it in secretly and remotely.

”It takes about 15 seconds to cast our vote on the house floor," Vela said. "There’s a rising number of members who have been testing positive for COVID-19 and some members are voting by proxy, but Republicans have objected to the idea of us using new technology to vote remotely and these days it just doesn’t make sense.”

Vela points out that it’s easy enough to vote remotely for bills and other legislation through the app. Those votes are public.

He pointed out that if a member makes a mistake in voting, they’re easily discovered.

He’s hoping when the next session of Congress begins on January 3 that Republicans will join Democrats in approving the idea of using modern technology to cast their votes in the house.

