Members of the community marched to honor Cesar Chavez and recognize agricultural workers

"We cannot and we will not forget our history," said Nancy Vera.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annual march to honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez was held in Corpus Christi today.

Folks marched downtown to remember the Mexican-American Labor Activist, as well as to recognize the continuing efforts of present-day farm workers.

Coastal Bend Labor Council President, Nancy Vera, said the on-going issues related to the pandemic shines a light on their tireless work.

"We cannot and we will not forget our history," said Vera. "Even now, during the pandemic, we have farm workers and laborers out in the fields making sure that we had food on the table. Thanks to them, we still have food on the table because of their hard work and dedication to doing the right thing."

The march is held every March or April to remember the historic Latino Leader.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?