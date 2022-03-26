Members of the community marched to honor Cesar Chavez and recognize agricultural workers

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Annual march to honor the legacy of Cesar Chavez was held in Corpus Christi today.
Folks marched downtown to remember the Mexican-American Labor Activist, as well as to recognize the continuing efforts of present-day farm workers.
Coastal Bend Labor Council President, Nancy Vera, said the on-going issues related to the pandemic shines a light on their tireless work.
"We cannot and we will not forget our history," said Vera. "Even now, during the pandemic, we have farm workers and laborers out in the fields making sure that we had food on the table. Thanks to them, we still have food on the table because of their hard work and dedication to doing the right thing."
The march is held every March or April to remember the historic Latino Leader.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Robstown receives grant from T-Mobile for the town's first concrete walking trail
- CCPD discusses effort to combat illegal payouts at area game rooms following latest raid
- Texas loses high court case over prayer during executions
- Border Patrol: Drug smugglers float SUV full of marijuana across Rio Grande
- Celebrating a Tejano music legend, 'Selena' returns to theaters for quarter-century anniversary
- Woman arrested after giving her newborn to stranger on the street, Corpus Christi police say
- Spring Break shooting injures three on Corpus Christi beach
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.