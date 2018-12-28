Corpus Christi (KIII News) — One branch of the U.S. armed forces has been impacted in a dramatic way by the ongoing partial government shutdown -- the U.S. Coast Guard.

A member of the U.S. Coast Guard serving in Corpus Christi said she's feeling that impact. They were supposed to receive a paycheck on Friday, but didn't because of the situation in Washington D.C.

The U.S. Coast Guard is one of the official branches of the military, but because they are considered part of the Department of Homeland Security and not in the Department of Defense, pay is being withheld until after the government shutdown.

Lt. Meghan Daleiden, whose husband is also a member of the U.S. Coast Guard, said despite the setback they will continue to do what they signed up for.

"I wanted to join the Coast Guard to serve my nation, and I don't really expect anything in return, except for it's nice to have that means to live and pay the groceries and take care of family," Daleiden said. "So while we are called to serve no matter what, no matter how long this lasts we are going to continue guarding our seas and coasts and keeping people at sea safe. We hope that there is some sort of resolution soon because it causes some stress on our folks."

Daleiden said some Coast Guard members are being helped through an assistance program called Coast Guard Mutual Assistance, but not every member qualifies.

