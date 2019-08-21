ROCKPORT, Texas — A new fundraising effort is underway to rebuilt the iconic Big Blue Crab in Rockport, Texas. Organizers are selling memorial bricks to help pave the way to a new Big Blue Crab.

The bricks can be personalized in your name to show your support for the community, or you can choose to memorialize a loved one. The bricks will provide a pathway to and around the sculpture.

Organizers are selling the bricks in two sizes, the first for $65 and a larger eight-inch by eight-inch brick for $125.

For more information on purchasing your own memorial brick to support this cause, click here.

