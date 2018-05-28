Aboard the USS Lexington, it was an emotional tribute Monday afternoon to the servicemen and woman who are no longer with us.

As the bagpipes played Amazing Grace, a wreath was laid from the Lexington into the bay.

"You know when the ship is out at sea and we do any memorial the only place to lay anything like flowers out at sea. To drop it overboard that's the way in the navy that we commemorate service," a veteran said.

Veterans, families and active military gathered on the USS Lexington Memorial Day to remember the men and women who lost their lives defending their country.

"It is nice to be able to have a ceremony where we can recognize their service and their sacrifice but what's so bad about it is that's all we can do," veteran Ty Sigler said.

Sigler spent 35 years in the Navy and took part in Monday's ceremony.

According to Siglar there is no shame in families also celebrating the holiday.

"This is a day off, but we do want to go out and enjoy the holiday too because that's what they died for," Sigler said.

Corpus Christi native and veteran Jeffrey Wise traveled with his family to Lubbock to attend the ceremony.

"it is emotional but for me," Wise said. "It's a day you know where I can remember them because you know I'll see them eventually."

After the wreath-laying ceremony, Boy Scout troop from Brownsville held a flag ceremony on the flight deck.

