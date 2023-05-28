Memorial Day Ceremony relocated due to weather

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi along with the Mayor's Committee on Veteran Affairs will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29.
The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Ben Garza Gym. It was relocated from Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park due to the weather.
The ceremony includes a parade of colors, veterans' organizations and remarks from dignitaries. It is intended to remember those who died in active military service.
