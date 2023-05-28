Memorial Day Ceremony relocated due to weather

The ceremony will take place at the Ben Garza Gym and is intended to remember those who have died in active military service.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi along with the Mayor's Committee on Veteran Affairs will host a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 29.

The ceremony will take place at 10:00 a.m. at the Ben Garza Gym. It was relocated from Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park due to the weather.

The ceremony includes a parade of colors, veterans' organizations and remarks from dignitaries. It is intended to remember those who died in active military service.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!