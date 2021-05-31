Crowds flock to Padre Island on Memorial Day

Lifeguards were keeping their eyes on the many people in the water to make sure everyone is safe this holiday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There were many people at the beach this Memorial Day having fun in the sun with their families.

One resident said their family came from out of town, not only to enjoy the beach this holiday, but to celebrate a birthday, too.

“My in-laws came in from California and from New Mexico to be here to celebrate my wife’s 50th birthday; we all stayed at the condos and came out to the beach,” said resident John Corley.

Also at the beach were lifeguards in their new towers right in front of the water. The towers came in right on time for the holiday weekend. Tourists and locals said the lifeguards being so close by helps them feel safer.

“I’m certainly glad they’re here much better than not being here absolutely,” said resident John Corley.

“Yes, it does, and it doesn’t hurt that he’s actually super handsome, too,” said Victoria Mata from San Antonio.

Lifeguards were keeping their eyes on the many people in the water to make sure everyone is safe this holiday.

Another initiative to keep visitors at the beach safe was approved this Memorial Day. State Representative Todd Hunter announcing the legislature approved two of his legislative proposals.

The Jesani Smith act and April being designated as ‘Beach Safety Awareness Month,' making the beaches safer for everyone.

