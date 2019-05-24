CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Bend Blood Center said their supply has dropped significantly over the last couple of weeks and they are in need of donations of all blood types.

Every year the need for blood donations rises in the summer months when high school is not in session and students are not donating regularly. As the number of blood donations falls in summer months, the Blood Center says the number of tragedies rises, resulting in a larger demand for blood.

In order to keep their blood supply at safe levels, the Blood Center is hosting a series of blood drives this Memorial Day weekend. Not only will you be saving lives, but to sweeten the deal the Blood Center will give the first 10 donors a free H-E-B or Walmart gift card!

The blood drives will be held from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at multiple locations. You can find a list of those locations below:

Friday, May 24:

H-E-B in Beeville, Texas

Kostoryz Road H-E-B in Corpus Christi, Texas

Walmart in Portland, Texas

Five Points Walmart in Corpus Christi, Texas

Saturday, May 25:

Alameda & Robert H-E-B in Corpus Christi, Texas

H-E-B in Portland, Texas

Staples Street Walmart in Corpus Christi, Texas

Five Points Walmart in Corpus Christi, Texas

Sunday, May 26:

Walmart in Beeville, Texas

Walmart in Rockport, Texas

Five Points Walmart in Corpus Christi, Texas

H-E-B in Annaville, Texas