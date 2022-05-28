Memorial Day weekend events held in the community to honor those who have served

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — We are celebrating Memorial Day weekend, which was originally called Decoration Day in this country.
It is a day to honor those who have fought, and many who have laid their lives down, giving the ultimate sacrifice for their country.
Most VFW posts are taking part in ceremonies across the Coastal Bend for the holiday, including VFW Post 8932. They remembered veterans buried in Flour Bluff, Saturday afternoon.
"We're going to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country to allow us to enjoy everything we are doing this weekend," said Senior Vice Commander Art Montiel. "They gave that sacrifice for us to be able to enjoy our lives in this beautiful country of ours."
Ceremonies and services to honor veterans will continue throughout the holiday weekend.
