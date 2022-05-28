Tips to celebrate Memorial Day weekend safely

The USDA said that as more people gather to cook, the chances of foodborne illnesses tend to increase.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Now that it is officially Memorial Day weekend, 3NEWS has some safety tips for those who plan to fire up the grill with family and friends.

The USDA said that as more people gather to cook, the chances of foodborne illnesses tend to increase. Following these tips can ensure that everyone enjoys their meal safely.

Using a food thermometer. The best way to make sure that everything is fully-cooked, is to check the internal temperature. Follow the one hour rule. If the temperature outdoors is above 90 degrees, perishable foods such as meat, dips, cut fruit and vegetables are only safe to sit out for one hour before bacteria begins to grow. Sanitization, of course. Make sure you are constantly washing your hands and wiping down any cooking surfaces.

If you plan to barbecue, it is important to consider safety first there, as well. Dry conditions in South Texas could very easily lead to a fire. All it takes is a spark or a flame left unattended, even if for just a few moments, for a larger fire to begin, which could quickly grow out of control.

3NEWS asks everyone to follow these tips, and enjoy this holiday weekend safely and responsibly.

