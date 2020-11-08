Memorial service set in Houston for late Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen

The memorial service for late Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen is open to the public from 12-8 p.m. on Friday at the soccer field of Cesar E. Chavez High School.

HOUSTON — The memorial service for late Fort Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen is open to the public from 12 p.m.- 8 p.m. on Friday at the soccer field of Cesar E. Chavez High School located at 8501 Howard Dr. in Houston, according to Guillen family attorney Natalie Khawam.

The private funeral will begin at 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 15 it will be held at the Holy Name Catholic Church in Houston.

The burial will be at 7 p.m. on Saturday at Forest Park Lawndale Cemetary at 6900 Lawndale St. in Houston.