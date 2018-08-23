Corpus Christi (KIII News) — A memorial service will be held Saturday at the Seaside and Memorial Park to honor a Nueces County Sheriff's Deputy.

Deputy Dustin White passed away Sunday, Aug. 19 after a motorcycle accident.

At 2 p.m. members are welcomed to attend the memorial service followed by a reception at the Corpus Christi Professional Firefighters Association Hall.

