Memorial services announced for two Ray High School seniors killed in car crash

Funeral information and obituaries for Matthew Garcia and Marcella Saldua have been published by Guardian Funeral Home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Funeral services have been announced for the two Ray High School seniors who died shortly before graduation, May 31.

Matthew Garcia and Marcella Saldua were killed in a car crash while leaving graduation rehearsals at the American Bank Center.

Their arrangements are as follows:

Matthew Garcia

Public visitation starts at 5 p.m. Thursday, June 9, at the Guardian Funeral Home chapel with a rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m.

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 2 p.m. Friday, June 10, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, located at 710 S. 19th St.

The burial will follow at Seaside Memorial Park Cemetery on Ocean Drive.

Marcella Saldua

Public visitation will begin at 5 p.m. Monday, June 13, at Guardian Funeral Home - Chapel A

Tuesday, June 14, visitation for family and friends will start at 9 a.m. with the chapel service to be held later that afternoon at 1 p.m.

The burial will follow at 2:30 p.m. in Rose Hill Memorial Park on Comanche St.

If you would like to send flowers, or view their obituaries, you may visit Guardian Funeral Home's page here.

