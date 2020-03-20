CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a time where social distancing remains crucial for the health and safety of yourself and others, residents at Saint Gabriel of Corpus Christi Memory Care are taking a digital approach to connecting with family and friends.

Residents are receiving virtual visits from those they love most via Facetime.

With a headset and laptop, or even a cell phone, it's one of many examples of people connecting with each other while practicing social distancing.

