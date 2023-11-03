Men Against Gun Violence work to establish themselves in Texas

Men Against Gun Violence held a BBQ fundraiser Saturday to help establish themselves as a nonprofit in Texas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A group of Corpus Christi men took time out of their spring break to raise awareness on gun violence.

Men Against Gun Violence held a BBQ fundraiser Saturday to help establish themselves as a nonprofit in Texas. Founder Kamal Wells said the cause is close to this heart, especially following the violent deaths of people like Breonna Taylor and Tyree Smith.

"I'm just out here to push, hey we need the fathers, we need the men in the community to step up and come out and lets get with these kids and try to prevent this gun violence from escalating any further," Wells said.

The father of Amethyst Silva, the 11-year-old girl who was killed by gunfire on during new year celebrations, was in attendance.

On the 23rd, the foundation will have another event at Mr. Nice Guys on Padre Island. To keep up with the organization, you can join the Men Against Gun Violence Corpus Christi group on Facebook.

