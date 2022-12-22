Men: Are you waiting to buy your partner's gift on Christmas Eve? You're not alone.

A CouponBirds survey find that half of the Texas men who answered procrastinate, and 24 percent of couples compare gift values to their partner's.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — While its widely known that women tend to put more thought into gift ideas than their male counterparts -- one survey actually backs that statement.

According to a study done by CouponBirds, 3,150 respondents took part to find out how many people wait until Christmas Eve to buy their partners gift.

Unsurprisingly -- the results illustrated the obvious (sorry boys).

Almost half of men in Texas (40 percent) wait until Christmas Eve to find a gift for their partners, according to the survey results.

While waiting till the last minute to buy a Christmas gift can result in an awkward conversation under the mistletoe, 54 percent of survey participants said that buying a gift causes them anxiety.

The survey also found out the following:

Over half of the people who responded said they self-gift at Christmas;

1 in 3 people admit they have secretly re-sold a gift their partner gave them for Christmas; and

high inflation means 52 percent said they will be spending less on their partner this Christmas.

According to the survey, 24 percent of couples said they keep a mental note of how much their partner spends on them. While the spirit of Christmas is linked to selfless giving -- some participants said that they will actually delay buying their partners gift until post-Christmas sales begin.

CouponBirds' Tricia Smith said that with recent inflation, buying that special gift doesn't always mean breaking the bank.

“You don’t need to spend a lot to make your partner feel treasured. Sometimes it really is the little things that count," she said.

If you're curious to know where you fall on the gift giving spectrum; and whether you'll end up on your partners naughty or nice list, click here.

