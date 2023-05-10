Men attempting to steal car calls police after owner shoots at them, SAPD says

During their investigation officers were able to tie the two incidents together.

SAN ANTONIO — A car's owner took matters into his own hands after alleged thieves attempted to steal his vehicle after a night out on the St. Mary's Strip.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Thursday off the 2700 block of North St. Mary's Street.

According to SAPD, two people left a bar and got into their vehicle when a 23-year-old man came up demanding their car keys. Police say the victims complied and got out of the car, which led to the suspect struggling to operate the manual transmission vehicle.

Officials noted the suspect gave up and reentered the getaway car where a second suspect was waiting.

Before taking off, the initial suspect began to shoot at the owner of the stick shift vehicle. Police say the victim returned fire hitting the alleged thief in the head.

The duo then fled the scene and called 911 from a home on the west side in the 2300 bock of Observation Drive. Police say the wounded suspect indicated he was involved in an accident downtown.

Investigators learned that the suspect was involved in the robbery attempt along the St. Mary's Strip.

The suspect was taken to the hospital where he was booked by proxy for aggravated robbery.