CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the past 8 out of 12 years, Men's Wearhouse has donated gently used suits and other business attire to the Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi.

First Edition Anchor Kristin Diaz visits with Amanda Lazo and Elma Ortiz with the non profit about how these suits benefit their financially stricken clients.

If you are in need of business wear for an upcoming job interview, Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi welcomes you to give them a call.

Their phone number is 361-884-0651. They are located at 615 Oliver St. on the West side of Corpus Christi.

You do not need to meet any requirements to be eligible for free clothing.