In light of all the news about suicides, local mental health awareness groups are trying to spread the word Friday that they are just a phone call away.

According to Amanda Blackmon, a facilitator with the National Association for Mental Illness, friends and family are sometimes the best people to help because they know you the best.

Friends and family can notice changes in attitudes even able to spot the signs of depression.

"Speak up on things that are out of the ordinary. Cause like I said, friends, family, they know a person so if it's out of the ordinary don't be afraid to speak up and ask," facilitator Amanda Blackmon said.

The phone number to reach the National Suicide Hotline is 1-800-273-8255.

