'Stop, stop, stop!' | Mesquite PD release bodycam of officer shooting, killing teen after high-speed chase

The officer attempted to stop a Honda Pilot and the driver failed to stop. A chase ensued, where the suspect struck multiple vehicles and road signs before stopping.

Mesquite police said one of its officers, who was monitoring W Scyene Road and Gross Road, attempted to stop a silver Honda Pilot traveling westbound on W Scyene Rd. The driver did not stop and a pursuit was initiated, Mesquite police said.

Police said, at one point, the teenager was driving 100 miles per hour. During the pursuit, the Honda Pilot struck multiple vehicles and road signs before coming to a stop in a yard in the 1700 block of Carnation Drive in Mesquite.

The teenager then got out of the vehicle, and the officer gave him verbal commands, telling him to "stop" nine times. Mesquite police said the man failed to comply to the verbal commands, opened the rear door and "began reaching into the vehicle."

The officer then fired five times and struck the man, police said.

Officers performed life-saving measures on the man and he was taken to a local hospital, where he died.

Mesquite police said no officers were injured in the incident and a firearm was recovered from the Honda Pilot. The officer who fired their weapon has been with the department for 14 years.

