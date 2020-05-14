It wasn't exactly a genie, but an islander found something almost as cool on the beach in Kleberg County recently.

When we walk down the beach, we all look forward to seeing a seashell or maybe a sand dollar, but the big prize is a message in a bottle and that's exactly what happened to islander David Hoffmann.

There he was, south of Bob Hall Pier when he saw it. It was well sealed and had been at sea for five years. He found it on mile marker 274 about twelve miles south of the pier.

When he uncorked the bottle, he read the note.

"My name is Avery Posner. I am three years old. I put this in the ocean in Grand Cayman in 2015. Please, let me know when and where you find my bottle."

David tried to do that, but there was no return address; he even called the Cayman Islands tourism office.

He checked Facebook, but no sign of three-year-old Amy Posner. He decided he would let his daughter open it for her grade school class, but then school got canceled.

David couldn't find the author, but maybe we can help.

"Good evening, Avery Posner, wherever you are."

