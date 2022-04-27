Metro Elementary School putting on 'Little Mermaid Junior' musical

The play will take place on Thursday and Friday and is free to the public.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Metro Elementary is excited to be hosting "The Little Mermaid Junior" musical Thursday at 6 p.m.

3News got a chance to meet with some of the biggest up and coming names in the theater world, and they shared their excitement at being able to bring the play to life.

"Honestly, I couldn't be more impressed with these kids," said Theatre Director Desiree Cantu. "A lot of my experience has been with adults. So to be able to work with kids at such a young age and see them perform at such a high level has been such a joy. They've all been having such a great time getting into character getting into costumes and they are very deserving of an audience at this point."

Cantu said not only does the play help make great memories, but also goes a long way to boost self esteem and self confidence in students.

"Everyone is very cooperative, everybody is putting in their best effort, its been great," said fifth grader Elizabeth Shaw.

