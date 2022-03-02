Metro Ministries prepares lunches for those staying at warming center

Metro Ministries loaves and fishes cafeteria is open from 9 a.m., to 6 p.m., and will be serving meals at noon and at 5 p.m., with hot chocolate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents at Metro Ministries prepared themselves to serve the community during the artic blast.

CEO Patty Clark told 3News that the organization made around 100 sack lunches for residents will be staying at the overnight shelter in Robstown at the Richard Borchard Fairgrounds.

"Busses will start running at 6 o'clock tonight to take people to the fairgrounds and that facility will be opened until noon on Saturday," Clark said. "RTA and the City will have small transportation vehicles coming around to known places where our homeless population gather or go for services. Even after the agencies are closed to pick them up to take them to the fairgrounds if they so choose."

