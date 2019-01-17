CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Metro Ministries got to enjoy the fruits of their labor Wednesday as the non-profit was given a check for the money raised from their annual holiday tradition, the Lighting of Lamar Park.

The $5,000 check was presented Wednesday at Metro Ministries' Loaves and Fishes cafeteria on Leopard Street.

The funds were raised back in December during their big holiday celebration as all the shops at the upscale Lamar Park Shopping Center decorated for Christmas. Money from the event will help Metro Ministries provide close to 10,000 meals this month alone.

"Today we have 35 women and 14 children living in our Rainbow House, 16 men in our Rustic House. They have to eat every day. People in the community are hungry," Metro Ministries CEO Patty Clark said. "So a $5,000 gift goes a very long way in helping us start with the feeding and all of the other program resources that we have here at Metro."