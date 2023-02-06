'It makes me sleep better at night': Metro Ministries thankful for new generator

The large generator can help in several scenarios including a hurricane, power grid failure or freeze.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Metro Ministries is leveling up with a long-awaited generator that will help the nonprofit continue to serve the community.

The organization held a dedication ceremony Friday for the tool that will provided much-needed extra power to all of their buildings. The large generator can help in several scenarios including a hurricane, power grid failure or freeze.

"It makes me sleep better at night knowing that in the event of a catastrophe, all we have to do is flip a switch and we will still serve those who live with us, dine with us, and for first responders," Patty Clark, CEO of Metro Ministries said.

The organization has been serving the community for more than 42 years. They help feed the community, provide shelter for those in need and help those who are struggling better their lives.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!