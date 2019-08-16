CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The job of a Metrocom dispatcher taking 911 calls is demanding and stressful at times, but the dispatchers say it's worth it. On Friday, some of them were promoted for all their hard work.

Imagine having to calmly communicate with someone in the middle of an emergency and make sure they get the help they need as fast as possible. It's a stressful job, but a group of dispatchers were not only recognized for their dedication Friday, but also for the rigorous training they have gone through.

For several months, three the Metrocom dispatchers have undergone training for the promotion. During Friday's ceremony, several Corpus Christi Police Department employees talked about the training and thanked the dispatchers for their commitment to keeping the community safe.

"You have to be mentally prepared and physically prepared because we can stay here long hours, like I said, and it's a challenge; but it can be a very rewarding job for anyone who decides that they want to do this job," Dispatch Supervisor Melissa Kaspryzk said.

As supervisors, Kaspryzk said they will have even more responsibilities than before.

Metrocom is currently hiring for dispatchers. If you are interested in applying, click here.

