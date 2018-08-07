CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) — This week, Mexican artist Frida Kahlo would have turned 111-years-old.

Many showed up to honor her on Saturday in Corpus Christi.

The Progressive Center for Studies and Culture hosted, "La Vida Pasion: Frida Fanatics," an event to celebrate her life.

Several local artists who have been inspired by her work attended.

The event featured a Frida Kahlo look-alike contest with cash prizes, lotería and much more.

J.P. Trevino, the emcee of the event, said this was a great way for the community to get together and learn about Kahlo.

This was his first year participating in the event and he said he enjoyed learning about Kahlo's life and legacy.

