Mexican mobile consulate office offering document services until 2p.m. today at Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Mexican mobile consulate office is in town today until 2p.m. at the Antonio E. Garcia Arts and Education Center in an effort to provide various document services such as passports and birth certificates in underserved areas.

Their next visit will be from 8a.m.-4p.m. on Oct. 21-22.

For more information call (424)-309-0009.

To make an appointment for the next visit click here.

