Mexico resident, 25, dies after being struck by car near Falfurrias

The woman was trying to cross US 281 when she was hit by a Jeep, DPS officials said.

FALFURRIAS, Texas — A 25-year-old woman died Monday after being hit by a car near Falfurrias last week, officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety said.

The crash happened on U.S. 281 about 10 miles south of Falfurrias on Nov. 25. Officials say a 2019 Jeep was driving south on U.S. 281 when the driver hit a woman that was trying to cross the road.

The area was not well-lit, DPS officials said.

Vania Lopez-Cruz, 25, and a resident of Mexico, was taken to the hospital via Halo Flight with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to those injuries Monday, DPS officials said.

DPS Troopers are still investigating the fatal crash.

