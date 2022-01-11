Mi Gente: CC photographer helped NASA bring photos of the moon to the public

Ruben Rodriguez said his dad, Raul, locally pioneered color photo processing, a capability that NASA didn't have after Apollo 8 returned in 1968.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In 1968, three NASA astronauts became the first humans to orbit the moon.



The Apollo 8 mission also captured the first photograph of earth from a "point of view" that forever changed the way we saw ourselves.



Did you know that photo has a Corpus Christi connection?



I didn’t either, until I met Ruben "Radar" Rodriguez.



The story, however, is not so much about him, as it is about his dad.

December 21, 1968, was an historic day in American history: Apollo 8 would be the last test flight of the Saturn V rocket before man's first landing on the moon.



Apollo 8 would, for the first time, circled around the dark side of the moon -- a demonstration of lunar trajectory.



As Apollo emerged from behind the moon, this was the crew's reaction.



A few days later the Apollo 8 crew returned home safely with the film.



Now comes the Corpus Christi connection.

Ruben’s father’s fascination with photography started out when Raul was a child at picture day, and it continued into adulthood.

"He was born and raised in Mexico,” Ruben said. “Both my parents were, and there was -- he had a fascination as a kid."



Eventually Raul moved to Texas and became an electrician, but he still dabbled in photography -- even building a darkroom and photo studio in his home.



"The closets were where he developed the negatives, where they required a total darkness,” Ruben said. “And eventually he started doing wedding pictures, built a large cinder block garage in the back that became the main photo studio."



As his clientele grew, so did the Rodriguez photo business, eventually moving to a building on Ayers Street where R&R Photo Studio was established.



"He installed the first color processor for South Texas," Ruben said.



At the time, that was a big deal. Word spread of the color technology at R&R in Corpus Christi, eventually making its way to NASA, whose astronauts had just returned from the Apollo 8 mission.



"A few days later, a couple of guys showed up from NASA at my dad's studio,” Ruben said. “Somehow they found out he had both ektachrome and the color photo-processing."



Raul Rodriguez was given the job to develop, process and print the pictures taken by the Apollo 8 crew, and that, his son said, is what he did.

